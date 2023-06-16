Probe reveals Hyderabad Muslim girls were held on false human trafficking complaint

Hyderabad: In an incident that took place recently at Secunderabad Railway Station, Muslim girls were held based on a human traffic complaint. Later, a probe revealed that the complaint was false.

Yesterday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division confirmed that the complaint was found to be false. It was revealed that the person responsible for filing the complaint had done so without verifying the facts, ultimately misleading the public. In light of this revelation, legal action is being initiated against the complainant.

The incident unfolded when the girls, accompanied by their family members, were returning from Khammam district and arrived at the Secunderabad Railway Station. Upon their arrival, they were detained by multiple authorities, including the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHT).

The complaint has been verified and found to be false. GRP has registered a case U/S 370 regarding human trafficking.CWC has verified the case.The person who has made this complaint has done so without verification of facts and misled public and legal action is being initiated. — RPF Secunderabad DIV (@rpfscr_sc) June 15, 2023

The girls’ parents have earlier claimed that despite cooperating fully with the officials and providing valid train tickets and Aadhaar Cards, the girls were handed over to the Juvenile Welfare and Correctional Center in Amberpet.

In response to the distressing situation, Amjed Ullah Khan, the spokesperson for the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), stepped forward and took immediate action. Recognizing the importance of bringing the truth to light, Khan met with relevant authorities.

On Thursday, the investigation came to a conclusion that the complaint was false providing relief to Hyderabad Muslim girls and their parents.