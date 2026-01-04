Processions in Hyderabad mark birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali on Dec 3

Hyderabad: Hyderabad on Saturday, December 3, saw celebrations for the birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali. Many people from the Shia community participated with great fervour.

On the occasion, several processions were taken out across Hyderabad. Each procession carried a traditional sehra, welcomed by devotees on its journey to the Koh-e-Moula Ali shrine.

The Koh-e-Moula Ali shrine is located on a hillock in Malkajgiri. It was built during the reign of Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah, the third ruler of Golconda.

The site’s significance stems from a tale that a nobleman named Malik Yakoot saw the handprint of Hazrat Imam Ali imprinted on a rock during his visit to the hills.

When Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah was informed of the sacred imprint, he ordered the hand mark to be carved from the rock and placed in the great arch at the site.

From that moment on, a shrine, an ashoorkhana, and other buildings have stood at the historic location in Hyderabad.