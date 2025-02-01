Producers irked, Sreeleela in trouble: Is her career at risk?

Hyderabad: Sreeleela has quickly become one of Tollywood’s top choices for young heroes. She made her debut with Pelli Sandadi and became famous after Dhamaka. She has acted in both mass and class films, gaining opportunities with big stars. But now, managing her time for so many films is becoming difficult.

Even when some of her films flopped, Sreeleela’s popularity did not drop. She impressed audiences with her acting and dancing skills, leading to big films like Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan, Robinhood with Nithiin, and Mass Jathara with Ravi Teja. But with so many commitments, she is now facing scheduling problems.

The Pushpa 2 Boost

Sreeleela became popular again after her special dance in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Even though she had some setbacks, her fan following remained strong. Now, she has big projects lined up, but reports say her scheduling issues are causing delays in production.

There are reports that Sreeleela has taken advance payments for many films but is struggling to provide shooting dates. Mass Jathara is one such film that is getting delayed because of this. The film needs 20 more days of her time, but she has already given dates to a Tamil movie. The makers of Mass Jathara are now thinking about replacing her.

Replacing Sreeleela is not an easy decision because some of her scenes have already been shot. If they replace her, they will have to reshoot everything, which means extra expenses. A similar issue is happening with Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film, where her dates are also unclear.

Sreeleela’s success came from her hard work and talent, but now she needs to manage her time better. Some experts warn that if she doesn’t fix her scheduling problems, she might lose good opportunities. Signing many films is great, but not completing them on time could hurt her career.