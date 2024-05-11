Prof. Geeta Vemuganti selected for the prestigious Weisenfeld award of ARVO

Hyderabad: Prof. Geeta Vemuganti, Dean, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) is selected for the prestigious Weisenfeld award of Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) for 2025 for her “exemplary scholarly contributions, research and dedication in the field of Ophthalmology.”

According to a press release from the University of Hyderabad, She has been invited to deliver the Weisenfeld Award lecture at ARVO 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Prof. Geeta is the first Indian to receive this award. This year she is also honoured as ARVO Gold Fellow for her contributions to ARVO.

The Mildred Weisenfeld Award for Excellence in Ophthalmology was established as a tribute to Mildred Weisenfeld’s outstanding contributions, including the founding of ‘Fight for Sight’ in 1946. As a young woman with retinitis pigmentosa, she mobilised charitable assistance for those with vision disorders. She believed that by encouraging research and researchers, the result would have a greater impact.

This award is presented to an individual in recognition of distinguished scholarly contributions to the clinical practice of ophthalmology.