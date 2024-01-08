Prof Veena Meheshwari declared AMU EC member

Published: 8th January 2024
Aligarh: Prof Veena Maheshwri, Dean, Faculty of Medicine, Aligarh Muslim University has been declared as the Member, Executive Council, AMU, on the basis of being the next senior Dean in order of seniority, with effect from January 6, till she remains Dean of the concerned faculty.

Prof Meheshwari joined the Department of Pathology, J N Medical College, AMU as Demonstrator in 1987, became lecturer in 1988, reader in 1997 and a professor in 2005. She has served the department as its Chairperson and is adorning the Dean’s position since January 15, 20203.

She is serving as the chairperson, Departments of Dermatology and Psychiatry.

