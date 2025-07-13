Professor Sandeep Shukla appointed as next Director of IIIT Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Governing Council of the prestigious International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad), has announced that Professor Sandeep Shukla from IIT Kanpur will assume charge as the new Director this August.

The announcement was made during the IIIT Hyderabad convocation ceremony held in the city on Saturday, July 12.

The current Director, PJ Narayanan, is set to step down from his position soon, paving the way for Professor Shukla to take over the institute’s leadership.

Professor Shukla is widely recognised for his expertise in cybersecurity, embedded systems, and blockchain technologies. His appointment is seen as a significant step for IIIT Hyderabad, given his extensive experience and contributions in these cutting-edge fields.

In his remarks, Professor Sandeep Shukla expressed his honour at being entrusted with the responsibility of leading IIIT Hyderabad as its next Director, stating that it is a matter of great pride to take on this role.