Programme launched to check rampant drug abuse among Indian youth

With around 100 million substance addicts in the country, India has seen an alarming 70 percent rise in narcotic consumption in the past eight years. The United Nations has found that 13 percent of drug-abuse victims in India are below the age of 20. Social scientists attribute the increasing drug abuse among the adolescent population to the poor socio-economic conditions, unemployment, violence, sexual abuse, and exploitation.

The rise in drug abuse cases in India has also been associated with the increase in violent crime, such as rape, kidnapping, murder, and robbery. The deplorable incidents are rising every year. Moreover, the actual numbers are believed to be much greater than those registered ones because many crimes are not reported.

According to a study conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, drugs like heroin, cannabis, and newer substances like meth are being misused. Even prescription drugs are being abused for their sedative effects. The states which reported the maximum cases of drug abuse were Punjab, UP, and Maharashtra.

There are numerous cases where promising careers have ended due to drug abuse by the concerned youths. Recently, in a report in the Times of India, Goa’s football coach Fabian Fernandes revealed that many good players had ruined their careers by taking drugs and alcohol. There have also been some well-known cases in the Bollywood film industry.

Landmark campaign launched

There is an urgent need to address this problem on many fronts. Official and private organisations need to come together to eradicate this obstacle to progress.

Recently, an Indian Canadian lawyer and social reformer, Syed Noor, Founder & President of WakeUp Humanity Organization, launched a landmark campaign called “Nasha Mukht Bharat – Drug-Free India” at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi, bringing together some of the nation’s most influential leaders across politics, judiciary, industry, and sports.

WakeUp Humanity works globally to raise awareness on pressing social and humanitarian issues. The “Nasha Mukht Bharat” campaign is its flagship initiative in India, uniting leaders beyond politics to protect future generations from the dangers of addiction.

Support from different political parties



The event received special significance with the participation of Mohammed Azharuddin, a former Indian cricket captain who had later served as a Member of Parliament, and Anurag Thakur, senior parliamentarian and former Union Minister. They joined Syed Noor in urging the nation to unite against substance abuse.

Syed Noor declared, “Addiction is not only India’s challenge, but it is a global crisis. As an Indo-Canadian voice, I feel a deep responsibility to work for India’s youth. Nasha Mukht Bharat is above politics. It is about saving families and safeguarding our future.”

Mohammed Azharuddin said, “Sports teach us discipline and self-belief. I urge the youth of India to stay away from drugs and dedicate themselves to building a healthier and stronger nation.”

Anurag Thakur, who is a former minister for sports and youth welfare, emphasized: “This is not just a campaign but a movement. Every institution and citizen must contribute to creating a drug-free India.”

Supporting the initiative, Dr. Nizamuddin, Founder of Bharat Ke Anmol, spoke about the cultural and community-based strategies needed to root out addiction from society. The event was graced by a noteworthy lineup of leaders and personalities, including several members of parliament cutting across political parties, eminent personalities from the judiciary, bureaucrats, and others.

Step in the right direction



The programme is a step in the right direction. Initiatives taken by people such as Syed Noor and his organisation will ensure that the youths are kept away from drugs and also rehabilitate those who have already fallen prey to this woeful practice. The negative impact of drug abuse on Indian society can have far-reaching consequences and hamper the nation’s growth in a diverse range of fields.