Programs like Kanti Velugu never took place in India’s history: Kerala CM at Khammam BRS meet

Hyderabad: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan remarked that policy initiatives like Kanti Velugu never took place in the history of India and said that at one stroke chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s administration is improving governance and public services in Telangana.

Vijayan made these remarks at the mammoth BRS inaugural meeting held at Khammam on Wednesday.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, CPI National Secretary D Raja, Samajwadi Party supremo, and Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also attended the meeting along with Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Kerala chief minister also congratulated the state government on the inauguration of the newly constructed Khammam collectorate complex.

Vijayan congratulated KCR for taking the initiative to bring leaders of various parties from several states at a time when the ‘Constitution is facing several dangers’.

“Those in power at the centre today were not in power during the national freedom struggle and thereby do not know the values that the country has been built on. So they seek to alter the basic structure. Even as they call for celebrations such as Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, amid its glam and glitter, they seek to undo the very foundations of our country and democracy and our constitution,” he remarked.

Aiming at the BJP, Vijayan said that the followers of those who tendered unconditional apologies to the colonizers and promised to serve the imperial crown are at the helm of affairs today.

“They have been, and remain, antagonistic to the values of our anti-colonial struggle and to ideas such as secularism, democracy, federal structure, social justice, and equality. Since those in power now were not part of our collective struggles then, they do not know the values on which India has been built as a sovereign democratic republic. So, they seek to alter the basic structure on which the modern nation has been built on,” he remarked.