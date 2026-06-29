Prohibitory orders in Armoor amid bandh call over Urdu row

Hyderabad: The Nizamabad Police imposed prohibitory orders in Armoor town on Monday, June 29, following a bandh call over the controversy at Bharat Chandra High School, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders allegedly assaulted school principal Amer Khan for teaching Urdu to students.

The orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the successor to Section 144 of the CrPC, came into effect at 6 am on June 29 and will remain in force until 5 pm on June 30.

Police Commissioner P Sai Chaitanya said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain public peace. The orders prohibit bandh activities, dharnas, rallies, road blockades and the assembly of five or more persons in Armoor. Authorities warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the orders.

Also Read Armoor BJP leader held for assaulting principal for teaching Urdu

Security beefed up

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across the town, with personnel deployed at sensitive locations and surveillance intensified to monitor suspicious individuals and activities.

Meanwhile, Nizamabad Police arrested Mandula Balu, BJP town president of Armoor, in connection with the assault on Khan. Balu was apprehended from a guest house in Ankapoor, reportedly belonging to Armoor MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy.

The case was registered on a complaint by school correspondent Mallaiah, who alleged that Balu assaulted and verbally abused the principal during a confrontation over Urdu being taught to students. Police said the accused will be produced before the court.

MLA detained

Armoor MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy was detained by police at Bhiknoor while on his way from Hyderabad to participate in a protest against the alleged teaching of Urdu and Namaz at the school. He was shifted to the Kamareddy MLA Camp Office as a precautionary measure.BJP leaders and activists subsequently staged a protest in Armoor, submitting a memorandum to Armoor MEO Rajaganga Ram demanding an inquiry and action against the school management.

The protest was attended by BJP district president Dinesh Kulachari and other local leaders.