Project K: Budget, actor’s fees, release date & more

Hyderabad: The upcoming film ‘Project K’, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, has piqued the interest of moviegoers. Prabhas, who has been eagerly awaiting another blockbuster following the success of ‘Baahubali’, recently suffered a setback with the underperforming ‘Adipurush’. Producers, on the other hand, remain optimistic about their future projects, budgets, and remunerations.

Project K budget and cast fees

‘Project K’ is said to be a magnum opus, with a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore, of which Rs 200 crore is dedicated solely to actor’s fees. The lead actor, Prabhas, is reportedly charging Rs 150 crore for his role. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will accompany him and receive Rs 20 crore each, while Kamal Haasan will receive Rs 25 crore for his limited shooting days.

A Sci-Fi Extravaganza

As a science fiction drama, ‘Project K’ necessitates substantial investment in its production. It is estimated that Rs. 400 crore will be spent solely on construction costs. When the artists’ fees are factored in, the film’s total budget exceeds Rs 600 crore.

The grand scale of the film, combined with a stellar cast and the highly acclaimed director Nag Ashwin at the helm, has raised expectations for ‘Project K’.

Moviegoers are eagerly anticipating its release, which is tentatively scheduled for January 12, 2024, in the hopes that it will bring Prabhas the well-deserved career push he has been seeking.