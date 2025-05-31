Projects on Krishna basin start receiving early inflows in Telangana

Hyderabad: The major projects in the Krishna basin have started receiving good inflows owing to the low-pressure area built up in the Arabian Sea, and Karnataka is receiving torrential rains.

As per the information shared by the irrigation department as of 6 am on May 31, the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) located on the border of Jogulamba-Gadwal and Wanaparthy districts, has seen average inflows of 60,337 cusecs in 24 hours.

The gates of the project have been lifted to release 54,307 cusecs of water, with 30,702 cusecs released through the spillway, 22,626 cusecs of water released for power generation, and 934 cusecs into the left and right canals of the project.

The present water level at the Jurala project is 1,042.72 ft, as compared with 1,033.10 ft last year.

The project’s total storage capacity of water is 11.94 TMC, although it has reduced to 8.26 TMC due to silt accumulation.

The Tungabhadra project, located in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, has also witnessed inflows of 17,453 cusecs of water during the same period.

The outflows of Jurala and Tungabhadra are flowing well, feeding the Srisailam project lying downstream with inflows of 74,135 cusecs of water.

The Srisailam project, which has a gross storage capacity of 215.81 TMC, presently has a storage capacity of 45.76 TMC. Last year, it was 32.15 TMC at this time of the year.

The Nagarjuna Sagar project, located further downstream, has also received 10,176 cusecs of inflows. Nagarjuna Sagar project has a gross storage capacity of 312.05 TMC, and its present storage capacity is 135.78 TMC. Last year, 122.85 TMC was recorded at this time of the year.

With the south-west monsoons arriving sooner than expected, the projects on the Krishna basin are appearing like bowls filled with water.

As the monsoon season approaches, the Jurala Project is poised to become a popular weekend getaway, especially given its proximity to Hyderabad, just around 180 km away, making it a closer option than the Srisailam Project, which is about 230 km from the city.

For travel enthusiasts planning a visit, Jurala offers more than scenic views. Visitors can savour local fish delicacies, especially the famous Korramatta (Korrameenu), freshly served near the project site. The region is also home to medieval forts nestled in nearby villages, offering a glimpse into its rich historical heritage for those interested in exploration beyond the waterside charm.

