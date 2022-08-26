Promises of ‘Raja’ false, speeches hollow: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on PM

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of unemployment, saying the promises of “Raja (king)” are false and speeches hollow.

Gandhi shared a chart on Twitter showing the number of jobs lost in public sector undertakings like Coal India and LIC between 2020 to 2022.

“The dreams of the youth are true, but the promises of the ‘Raja’ are false, and the speeches are hollow. If one had worked with integrity and honesty, how could employment have decreased instead of increasing?” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been using “Raja” barb to attack Modi.

In a Facebook Post in Hindi, Gandhi alleged that with elections over in Uttar Pradesh, “free ration is over”.

“Now Antyodaya and eligible Grihasthi card holders will not get free ration in Uttar Pradesh. Now the poor will get wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg from the government ration shops,” Gandhi said.

“The middle class people struggling with inflation are somehow living by cutting down their expenses, but the poor people will now crave even two-time meal. Big posters of ‘Free ration’ and ‘Thank you Modi ji’ once again proved to be only election ‘jumlas’. The government of ‘friends’ does not care about the people of the country,” he alleged.

