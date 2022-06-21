Prophet case: Thane Police summons Naveen Jindal

New Delhi: Fresh trouble seems to be brewing for former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal as the Thane police on Tuesday served a notice to him in connection with a new case over the controversial remarks he made against Prophet Muhammad.

Jindal has been asked to join the probe on June 25. The case has been lodged against him by Mumbra Police Station on the complaint of one Mohammed Gufran Akmal Khan. The case has been filed under sections 153(A) (B), 295 (A), 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read Naveen Jindal gets fresh death threats over ‘controversial’ remarks

“This is to inform you that, Mumbra Police Station Crime registered Vide CR No. 528/2022 Section 153 (A) (B), 295(A), 298, 505 of IPC against you on the reasonable Complaint of Mohd Gufran Akmal Khan. Therefore, you are directed to remain present before me on 25/06/2022 at 11.00 a.m. at Mumbra Police Station, Thane, Maharashtra, State,” read the notice.

Jindal was dismissed from the BJP after controversy erupted over his remark against Prophet Muhammad which was in support of suspended party BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement also against the Prophet.

The dismissed leader had also alleged that a few persons had followed him few days ago when he went to meet someone.

He had informed the police about the same.