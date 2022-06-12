Prophet remark row: Peaceful protest held in Jammu

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 12th June 2022 7:07 pm IST
Jammu: Muslim children hold placards that read 'I Love My Prophet', amid social unrest over the remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by two now-suspended BJP leaders, at Gujjar Nagar area, in Jammu, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Security has been beefed up across Jammu in view of social unrest. (PTI Photo)

Jammu: A peaceful protest was staged here on Sunday over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, officials said.

A group of protesters assembled at Gujjar Nagar, a Muslim-dominated locality, of the city and staged a peaceful protest against Sharma, the officials said.

Additional policemen were rushed to the area as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, they said.

The officials said the protesters, who were demanding Sharma’s arrest, dispersed peacefully after their demonstration.

Meanwhile, Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) has appealed for communal harmony in the Union territory while condemning the remarks made by the former BJP spokesperson.

The people should not allow elements who are against the peace in Jammu and want to create differences among the communities, the JMF said in a statement.

It said the police and administration must hold meetings with religious scholars of both the communities to maintain peace in Jammu.

