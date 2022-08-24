Prophet remarks: Three Non-Muslim protestors detained in old city

Hyderabad: The detention of three non-Muslims protestors by the police in Shalibanda area has raised a suspicion about the alleged involvement of the non-elements in the ongoing protests against the offensive remarks against Prophet.

The police in the old city on Wednesday night resorted to randomly picking off many youths allegedly involved in the flash protests and also in the stone pelting incidents. During the crackdown on the youths, the police incidentally caught three non-Muslim youths from the spot upon which they were whisked away to another location.

According to the sources, late Wednesday night there were fresh incidents of protests along with the stone pelting,meanwhile few Muslim youths have identifed the non-Muslims allegedly indulging in the violence upon which they were caught and immediately handed over to the police.

“We are trying to extract details from three persons who were detained on the point of suspicion from the protest site, the police are interrogating them to ascertain their involvement in the stone pelting incidents” said an police official posted at Shahalibanda.

Meanwhile the locals alleged that it is a preplanned conspiracy of certain communal elements to bring bad repute to the Muslim community by indulging in protests and in stone pelting. The police are investigating the issue.