Prophet row: NCPCR for NIA probe into use of children in ‘communal protests’

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 18th June 2022 2:42 pm IST
Jammu: Muslim children hold placards that read 'I Love My Prophet', amid social unrest over the remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by two now-suspended BJP leaders, at Gujjar Nagar area, in Jammu, Sunday, June 12, 2022. Security has been beefed up across Jammu in view of social unrest. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The apex child rights body NCPCR on Saturday urged governments of states that witnessed “communal protests” over remarks made by two now-sacked BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad to recommend an NIA probe into the use of children in the violence.

The use of children in last week’s violence may have been coordinated by dubious organisations, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

The NCPCR has urged the state governments to recommend to the Centre a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the matter, he said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Prophet remark row: Bhim Sena chief arrested for threatening Nupur Sharma

On June 10, protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi’s Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party’s former Delhi unit media chief Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Earlier, Kanpur witnessed communal violence over the issue which left at least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, injured.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button