Prostitution racket busted in Secunderabad; 4 arrested, 2 rescued

Hyderabad: A brothel house that was running its business from Regimental Bazaar, Secunderabad, was busted in a raid and four individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, accused of human trafficking and sex trade, were arrested.

The joint raid by the north zone task force of Hyderabad police and Gopalpuram police, was carried out on credible inputs, and the key organiser of the sex racket, Bimal Sen, a West Bengal native, along with Sakil Hossain alias Mulla, the Bangladeshi national, accused of pushing women into prostitution, were arrested.

A client, identified as Sk Nasir Ali, was also arrested. Two victims, one of whom is a Bangladeshi woman, were rescued during the operation.

Six mobile phones were seized by police from the scene, Rs 2,270 in cash, and Rs 65,000 worth of transactional documents, besides used and unused condoms.

Key accused absconding

Police have initiated a search for three other main accused who are presently on the run. Babu and Shika, originally from Bangladesh but now based in Pondicherry, and Shiva from Ameerpet, Hyderabad, who is suspected of having assisted in the trafficking of women from other areas, are absconding.

The accused were booked under several sections, such as 143, 144(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), several sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Section 12(1)(c) of the Passport Act, and Section 14A(b) of the Foreigners Act.

How the prostitution racket operated in Secunderabad

As per officials, Bimal Sen used to run the brothel by renting a space in Regimental Bazar, and periodically approached women through Shiva, who also got in touch with his men in Pondicherry. Sakil Hossain was instrumental in physically smuggling women to Hyderabad.

Payments for the services were found to be taken both in cash and through digital modes like PhonePe.