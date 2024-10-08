Protection, leasing of Sangareddy Waqf lands discussed in key meeting

Hyderabad: TPCC Working President Jagga Reddy along with local Muslim representatives from Sangareddy met with Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, Chairman of the Waqf Board, to discuss key issues related to the protection and leasing of waqf properties in Sangareddy district. The meeting, focused on preventing illegal occupation of waqf lands and addressing concerns regarding the maintenance and leasing of these properties.

During the discussions, local Muslim leaders requested the protection of 104 acres of land under Deendar Khan’s Masjid, urging the Waqf Board to lease it to the community at a subsidized rent. Additionally, they called for the allocation of land for a cemetery in Sangareddy and other nearby areas. Another key demand was the release of funds for the construction and completion of flooring at the Eidgah, as well as the allocation of Rs 3 crore for the under-construction Hajj Houses. Fencing of the Rajampet Cemetery was also requested.

Jagga Reddy highlights the need for the Waqf Board to prioritize the safeguarding of waqf properties in the district. He advocated for leasing the land under Deendar Khan Mosque to the local Muslim community, stressing the importance of providing support for their welfare.

In response, Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini clarified that the Waqf Board cannot issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for any waqf property or land. However, he mentioned that waqf lands can be leased under specific conditions, three years for agricultural land, 10 years for commercial use, and 30 years for education and health-related activities.

The chairman also highlighted that there are currently 30 tenants in Sangareddy, with a plan to revise the rent and issue new leases. A meeting with local public representatives is expected to discuss leasing another 45 plots in the area.

The Waqf Board President assured that issues such as constructing boundary walls, maintaining dargahs and Eidgahs, and other concerns raised by the community will be reviewed. He further announced that an inspection of the waqf properties in Sangareddy would take place soon, alongside Minister Damodhar Raja Narasimha and In-charge Minister Konda Surekha.