Protest against ‘Agnipath’ turns violent in MP’s Gwalior

Bhopal: Hundreds of protesters on Thursday launched massive protest which soon turned violent in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Protesters went on a rampage, damaging and vandalising public properties at Birla Nagar railway station in Gwalior. Protesters broke the windows of some trains, set things on fire, burnt tyres and raised slogans against the Centre’s new recruitment policy. Train movement was affected in North Central Railway’s Jhansi division.

The protesters blocked the movement of at least 6-7 trains by keeping wooden logs, tree branches and other railway properties on tracks.

They also resorted to violence on the main roads breaking window panes of buses and other vehicles.

Violence was also reported in the Gole ka Mandir area of Gwalior. Protesters created ruckus on busy roads damaging private vehicles. It stopped only after police reached the spot.

Videos of violent protests surfaced on social media which showed the ransacking of the office of Birla Nagar railway station manager.

However, police, which were rushed to the spot, lathicharged on the protesters and dispersed them from the spot. Several protesters have been detained by the police.

The city witnessed multiple protests on Thursday since morning.

Gwalior is the region from where majority of youths line up for police and military services every year.