Protest against inclusion of Savarkar picture Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: The former member of Rajya Sabha V Hanumant Rao protested on Monday for neglecting the Indian freedom fighters during the events on the occasion of Independence Maha Utsav held in Salar Jung Museum.

Rao reached Salar Jung Museum to handover a memorandum protesting against the inclusion of Hindu Mahasabha leader Savarkar. “Including the picture of Savarkar instead of the real freedom fighters is an insult to the heroes of independence.”

“Who is Savarkar? What he has to do with the Indian freedom movement, asked Rao. Savarkar was merely a member of RSS who worked against the Indian freedom fighters,” Rao said.

The picture of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was not included in the museum but on the protest of youth Congress his picture was included insignificantly.

“Neglecting the architect of modern India is extremely regrettable,” Rao said and demanded enquiry in this matter. He alleged that this decision to exclude Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was made under the pressure from the central government which seems to be part of a conspiracy.

Rao further alleged that the government is trying to change history and presenting Savarkar and Hedgewar as freedom fighters instead of the real freedom fighters who gave innumerable sacrifices for the country’s liberation.

Rao demanded to include the pictures of Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters.

Present at the time of submitting the memorandum were S Srikanth Gaud, SP Kranti Kumar, Prabhakar, Ram Mohan Rao, Navin Kumar, Sai Kumar and others.