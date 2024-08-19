Protest at Tank Bund in Hyderabad held in solidarity with Kolkada doc rape-murder

An umbrella of organisations including, Stree Mukti League, Disha Students’ organisation, and Naujawan Bharat Sabha conducted a protest in Tank Bund near Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad on Sunday, August 18 against the rising violence against women in the country.

The protest was conducted against the backdrop of the gruesome rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor earlier this week.

It witnessed the participation of several students, doctors, social activists, along with citizens of Hyderabad, demanding justice for the doctor and severe punishment for the culprits. It also highlighted the role of capitalist patriarchy in creating unsafe environments for women in public spaces, workplaces, classrooms, and homes.

Pointing out several rape and sexual harassment incidents in recent weeks in the country, the protestors expressed discontent against the government’s indifference and inaction towards the safety concerns faced by women.

The protestors alleged that the health system is more focused on capitalism than on providing a safe environment to its overburdened staff, especially female workers.