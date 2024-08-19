Protest at Tank Bund in Hyderabad held in solidarity with Kolkada doc rape-murder

Hyderabad citizens condemned the brutal rape and murder incident happened at Kolkata medical college

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Published: 19th August 2024 6:43 pm IST
Citizens protest at Tank Bund in Hyderabad
Citizens protest at People's Plaza, Tank Bund, Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

An umbrella of organisations including, Stree Mukti League, Disha Students’ organisation, and Naujawan Bharat Sabha conducted a protest in Tank Bund near Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad on Sunday, August 18 against the rising violence against women in the country.

The protest was conducted against the backdrop of the gruesome rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor earlier this week.

It witnessed the participation of several students, doctors, social activists, along with citizens of Hyderabad, demanding justice for the doctor and severe punishment for the culprits. It also highlighted the role of capitalist patriarchy in creating unsafe environments for women in public spaces, workplaces, classrooms, and homes.

Pointing out several rape and sexual harassment incidents in recent weeks in the country, the protestors expressed discontent against the government’s indifference and inaction towards the safety concerns faced by women.

The protestors alleged that the health system is more focused on capitalism than on providing a safe environment to its overburdened staff, especially female workers.

