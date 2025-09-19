Protest in Hyderabad after arrests over ‘I Love Muhammad’ posts in UP

Hyderabad: Protests were held in Hyderabad after Friday prayers, September 19, in Nampally Public Garden, after an FIR was registered against over 20 people in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for putting up “I Love Muhammad” boards during the Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

The FIR was registered by the Kanpur police on September 9 against nine named and 15 unidentified individuals, with the police calling it a “new trend.”

The authorities had alleged it was a deliberate provocation to disturb communal harmony.

Led by Hafiz Syed Kazim Hussain Quadri, with groups of youth, the demonstrators were seen at Public Garden, Yakutpura Chowni Nader Ali Baig, and other places in the city, condemning the police action against Milad Un Nabi celebrations, expressing their disapproval of the police action in Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters stated that they would not be deterred from chanting “I Love Muhammad,” even if it led to police filing more FIRs.

The protests follow a social media campaign that gained momentum after reports of the incidents, with many users changing their profile pictures and sharing “I Love Muhammad” images across WhatsApp, Facebook, and other platforms.

Kanpur police’s action has drawn widespread criticism as an attempt to suppress a minority faith, and the arrests have now sparked a nationwide online movement demanding the release of those detained.

