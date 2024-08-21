Protest over Kolkata trainee doctor murder

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 21st August 2024 2:50 pm IST
Kolkata: Doctors stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, outside Central Government Offices (CGO) complex, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Doctors stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, outside Central Government Offices (CGO) complex, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kullu: ABVP activists stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kullu, Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Police personnel lathicharge on ABVP activists during their march to Swasthya Bhawan, in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

