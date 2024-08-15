Protest over trainee doctor’s murder in Kolkata

Published: 15th August 2024
Kolkata: People take part in a torch rally to protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Wednesday night, Aug. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Protestors at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of the state-run hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: A vandalised two-wheeler is seen amid protest at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of the state-run hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Protestors at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of the state-run hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: Protestors at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of the state-run hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: A vandalised Kolkata Police vehicle is seen amid protest at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of the state-run hospital shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. (PTI Photo)

