Protest rally held in Hyderabad for the release of ISKCON’s Chinmoy Krishnadas

Hyderabad: A protest rally was held by Global Hindu Human Rights Collective, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and various Hindutva organisations from Botanical Garden to Shilparamam on Sunday, December 15, against the arrest of Chinmoy Krishnadas of ISKCON in Bangladesh.

Monika Reddy, a representative of the Global Hindu Human Rights Collective, speaking on the occasion, has demanded the Indian government to intervene and secure the release of Chinmoy Krishnadas and ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh

“ISKCON Swami Chinmoy Krishnadas, who is legally agitating for the protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, has been unjustly arrested on charges of sedition. This arrest is yet another attempt to suppress the rights of Hindu minorities, which we strongly condemn,” she said.