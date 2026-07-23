Protest to be held at Dharna Chowk over NEET paper leak

Hyderabad: The Telangana women and transgender organisations Joint Action Committee (JAC) will organise a protest at the Dharna Chowk on Thursday, July 23, in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the NEET paper leak.

The protest will be held from 10 AM to 4 PM. The organisers have urged people to join the protest and commute to the venue using public transport due to a lack of parking space at the Dharna Chowk and Indira Park.

Previous protest

On July 21, several gathered at People’s Plaza in Hyderabad to protest against the Delhi Police’s brutality on the protesting students during the Chalo Sansad march.

Also Read Hyderabad organisations condemn Delhi Police crackdown on students

The protest was organised by Disha Students Organisation and the Naujawan Bharat Sabha. It featured protest songs, poetry, slogans and creative placards, while organisers distributed pamphlets explaining their demands and urging more people to join the movement.

They called the BJP government anti-student and anti-people and accused them for the systematic decline of the education system and the rise of rampant corruption.

“The use of lathi-charge and tear gas would not weaken young people. We will not rest with the resignation of the Union Education Minister. We will continue until systemic reforms are introduced in the education sector and unemployment is addressed,” Disha Students Organisation member Mahipal said.