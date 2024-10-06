Protests against Narsinghanand continue in Hyderabad over Prophet remarks

Hyderabad: Protests against Ghaziabad based Seer Yati Narsinghanand continued in the city on Sunday over his comments made against Prophet Muhammad.

At Jahanuma, a local social worker Meer Ahmed Ali held a protest at Shama Function Hall junction. Local people participated in the protest where slogans were raised against Narsinghanand and demands were raised for his immediate arrest.

Ahmed Ali then went to the Shahalibanda police station and lodged an official complaint against Yati Narsinghanand with the police. He demanded immediate arrest of the Ghaziabad Seer.

The Telangana Shia Youth Association founder and president Syed Azmath Jaffery lodged a complaint against Anil Yadav alias Chota Narsinghanand for making derogatory statements against Prophet MUhammad and his cousin (and son-in-law) Hazrath Imam Ali. He demanded the police book a case against Anil Yadav for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims and fanning communal trouble in the country.

In Golconda, hundreds of youth took out a rally on Saturday night to condemn the statements of Yati Narsing Anand. The rally covered some areas of Golconda and a complaint was submitted at Golconda police station against Yati Narsing Anand.

At Musheerabad, a complaint was lodged against Narsinghanand by the local youth of Musheerabad Bholakpur in the night. The group demanded strict action against him.