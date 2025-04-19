Protests against waqf act to continue till withdrawal: Owaisi

Addressing a public meeting organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMIPLB) at Darussalam, the AIMIM headquarters, Asaduddin Owaisi said protests against the Act would continue, similar to the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 20th April 2025 12:33 am IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi - X

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act would continue till it is withdrawn.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMIPLB) at Darussalam, the AIMIM headquarters, he said protests against the Act would continue, similar to the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws.

Also Read
‘Shut Parliament if SC makes laws’: BJP’s Nishikant sparks row

“You (PM Narendra Modi) will have to take back this law. The way our farmer brothers have shown the path, we will continue to agitate the same way. Until the law is withdrawn, there will be peaceful protest in the country,” he said.

MS Creative School

“Are you (gathering) ready for a long-drawn democratic battle? If you are ready, promise yourself that we will continue to protest till this black law is not withdrawn and we will not step back,” he said. AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani and several others addressed the gathering.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 20th April 2025 12:33 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button