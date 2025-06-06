Protests erupt in Talab Katta after Bhavaninagar SHO demolishes snack shop

Hyderabad: Protests erupted at Talab Katta Amannagar after the local Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhavaninagar police station demolished a snacks shop, terming it as “encroachment” on Friday evening, June 6.

According to the local MLA, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, the SHO of Bhavaninagar police station, M Balaswamy, arrived at the Deccan Hotel ‘Mainu Bhai Snacks Shop’ and damaged the furniture at the snacks shop. He then took a crowbar and demolished the front portion of the snack shop, prompting protests in the area.

“The SHO has something personal on his mind, and his actions clearly show it. We have asked the Hyderabad commissioner of police to immediately transfer the SHO as the people are unhappy with him, and there can be more protests,” said Jaffer Hussain Meraj.

The protestors had staged a sit-in on the road and raised “SHO down down” and “Bhavaninagar police down down” slogans. The local ACP reached the place and assured the protesters of conducting an enquiry into the incident and informing his superior officers.

Additional forces were rushed to Bhavaninagar to prevent any untoward incident, and the security beefed up the police station.

The local people are reportedly unhappy with the functioning of the Bhavaninagar police. The area had gained notoriety for gambling dens and satta betting operators in recent times. The women have been complaining about the youth of the area getting addicted to vices.