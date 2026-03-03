Protests in Rajouri against killing of Khamenei

Rajouri: Protests erupted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Tuesday, March 3, against the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Budhal, residents gathered in front of the Sheikh-ul-Alam Masjid to stage a demonstration and condemned the joint military action by the US and Israel in Iran.

Raising slogans against Israel and the US, they termed the attack a violation of international law and an act of aggression against the Muslim world.

They also expressed concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East and called for peace and respect for sovereignty.

Senior PDP leader Mohammad Farooq Inqlabi addressed the gathering and described the killing as “highly unfortunate and dangerous for global peace.”

He said “targeting the leadership of a sovereign nation was against international norms and could have serious consequences for regional and global stability”.

Inqlabi also expressed disappointment over what he termed as the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said no official statement or outreach to the Iranian leadership had been reported during the crisis.

In the main town of Rajouri, Muslim youth organised an “Iran Solidarity march.”

The protestors assembled on Bela road and marched through the town, raising slogans against the US and Israel. Some protesters were seen burning posters of the American and Israeli leadership during the demonstration.

Protests were also held in Kotranka in the district.

Carrying placards and banners, the protestors gathered in the town centre and denounced foreign intervention. They also called for adherence to international law.

Khamenei was killed in joint air strikes by the US and Israel early Saturday.