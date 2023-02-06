Protests in Srinagar’s Maisuma against eviction drive

Srinagar: Awami Awaz Party on Monday held a protest against the eviction drive launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration to free the state land from illegal occupation.

Carrying placards, dozens of activists of the party assembled at the Maisuma market to register their anger against the eviction drive. The placards read “Kindly let us live peacefully” and “India is not Israel.”

Party leader Nadeem Ahmad said the LG administration should stop the demolition drive which has badly affected the poor people.

“Who were affected by the demolition drive at Mehjoor Nagar yesterday? Was there any rich and influential person? They are poor people who are living hand to mouth,” Ahmad told reporters.

He said if the government did not reconsider its eviction drive, the consequences would be very serious.

“Is Kashmir not for the people of Kashmir? You are giving land to outsiders while making Kashmiris homeless,” he added.