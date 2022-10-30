Proud of my roots: Bella Hadid at Palestine Exhibition in Doha

Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid expressed her love for Qatar and Palestine, after visiting an exhibition on Palestinian embroidery in Doha, on Tuesday, October 25.

The American model, born to a Palestinian father and Dutch mother, visited Qatar to attend an exhibition on the history of Palestinian embroidery.

The model wore a hot red Valentino jumpsuit during her visit. She accessorized her look with gold bracelets, necklaces and earrings. She also wore a handkerchief with the traditional Palestinian print.

“I landed in Doha and went straight to see the amazing new Palestine exhibition,” the 26-year-old said on Instagram, attaching her caption to a set of photos from the exhibition— Embroidering Palestinian History.

She continued, “I shed tears because of this show, and it made me even more proud of my roots and my Palestinian people.” She concluded by saying, “I love you, Qatar, and I love you, Palestine!”

The visit of the model, came as part of an event organized by the Arab Faashion Trust initiative, a non-profit initiative sponsored by the authorities in Qatar.

Hadid, along with her father, is seen participating in an event for the Arab Fashion Trust initiative, to discover Arab talents in the fashion sector and provide them with support.

Bella Hadid also attended the opening of the exhibition “Baghdad – City of the People”, and accompanied by the famous model Naomi Campbell, she took a night tour of the Museum of Islamic Art.

Bella Hadid, whose full name is Isabella Khair Hadid, is known for her support of the Palestinians on many occasions. Recently, she shared a video clip of the funeral of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was killed by an Israeli sniper, last May.

Bella Hadid was also among the participants in the protests organized by activists in the British capital, London, against Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem in 2017.

Bella was the subject of an attack by Israel’s official social media account in 2021 after taking part in a rally in New York.

Earlier this year, Bella also spoke out against Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and accused Instagram of shadow banning her stories.

Bella Hadid is the younger daughter of Palestinian American Mohamed Hadid, who is an architect and real estate developer, and Dutch-born model Yolanda Hadid.

Elder sister Gigi is a supermodel and younger brother Anwar is also a model.