‘Prove charges, will leave country’, Muslim Sufi preacher to Karnataka BJP MLA

Vijayapura: Syed Tanveer Hashmi a.k.a Tanveer Peera, a Sufi Muslim spiritual leader, on Thursday challenged BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that if terror link allegations were proved against him, he will leave the country and if not then the leader should go to Pakistan.

Tanveer Peera said that if charges were not proved, then MLA Yatnal should resign from his post and go to Pakistan.

Yatnal had alleged that Tanveer Peera has connections with the IS terror outfit. He had also questioned the CM Siddaramaiah for sharing dais with him at a religious convention held in Hubballi on December 4.

The MLA had also shot a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and shared pictures of Tanveer Peera on his alleged recent visits to the Middle East and meeting terror sympathisers and radical Islamic operatives.

“There is no truth in the allegations made against me by Yatnal. I had taken part as the Chief Guest in the Convention held in Hubballi on December 4. Various preachers from Dargahs, CM Siddaramaiah, Minister of Law H.K. Patil, other ministers and MLAs were present. CM is not confined to any community or society. It is the duty of the CM to serve all religions and castes,” Tanveer Peera stated.

“Not able to tolerate the growing stature of CM Siddaramaiah, MLA Yatnal has made allegations against me. He has given statements against Muslim community. This is done only for political mileage,” he charged.

“Let Yatnal provide all documents to the central and state investigating agencies and prove IS connection in a week. He should release the evidence to prove that I have connections with terrorists. Otherwise he should resign from his MLA post and go to Pakistan,” he challenged.

“If it is proved that I have terror links, I will leave the country. My disciples and students will also leave the country,” Tanveer Peera stated.

Tanveer Peera also shared the footage of the patriotic song “saare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara” on his social media.

Syed Tajuddin Qadri, the organiser of the conference stated that Tanveer Peera is not just a scholar. He is a Sufi. In 2016, he was one of the organizers of the Sufi World Conference. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended that conference, why was Yatnal silent then? Why didn’t he speak then if what he was saying was true?

Yatnal on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had shared dais with a person who has connections with IS terrorists.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, MLA Yatnal had alleged that the person with IS connections took part in the South India Muslim Religious Leaders Convention held near Basha Peer Dargah in Hubballi city on December 4.