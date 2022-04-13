Provide all facilities at hostels for visually impaired pupils: Telangana HC to govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court on Tuesday stated that the state government needs to take action on providing facilities in two hostels for visually impaired students in Malakpet and Old City and provide proper food and sanitation, mattresses, and beds. The court had granted four weeks’ time to the government to file an affidavit on steps to be taken in this matter.

The court has also asked the government to provide napkins, uniforms and pay cosmetic charges to visually impaired children within three days of time to suspend the PIL until June 6.

A report filed by Senior Counsel L Ravichander (Amicus Curiae) to the bench consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, after analysis of the report, concluded that the students were not being provided with the basic infrastructure and facilities of the hostels and schools.

The bench had taken up this PIL based on the news item that was published on April 4, 2022, which showed how 60-odd visually impaired children were living in pathetic conditions.