Provide better Orthopedic services: Harish Rao to hospitals

Hyderabad: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday directed the health officials to provide better orthopedic services to the people in the hospitals. Harish Rao instructed the doctors of both the government and private hospitals to provide timely health care services at affordable rates. The minister also stated that the government hospitals are equipped with better facilities and should compete with the private hospitals. Use the expertise of latest equipment and modern gadgets to ensure quality services to orthopedic patients, he said.

The minister conducted a review meeting at MCRHRD with the top brass of the health department, doctors, and chiefs of the government and private hospitals here. Seeking to know of the facilities, latest equipment, and modern practices Harish Rao instructed them to provide quality health care services to the people. The minister asked the government hospitals to make use of the Aarogyasri funds to get the latest equipment.

The minister asked the doctors and staff of the hospitals in the private and the government to ensure speedy and quality health care services. He hoped that better efforts with active coordination will ensure timely treatment and services. Give confidence that the diseases and health problems will come down through their services, he said.