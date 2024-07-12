PSR IT, Microlink to setup Rs 500 cr plant in Telangana

The Telangana government, represented by Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, has responded positively to Microlink Networks' interest in setting up the manufacturing unit.

Published: 12th July 2024 9:00 am IST
Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu with representatives of Microlink, PSR IT.

Hyderabad: Microlink Networks, a Houston-based company specializing in telecom, hospitality, security, and automation solutions, has partnered with PSR IT Services to establish a manufacturing unit in Telangana. The investment is estimated to be Rs 500 crore and will create 700 jobs.

The facility will produce high-data transmission products such as networking cables, IoT devices, IT components, electronic components, telecom equipment, data centre infrastructure, and security products.

Microlink Networks has granted PSR IT Services exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for all products to be manufactured in India.

