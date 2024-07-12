PSR IT, Microlink to setup Rs 500 cr plant in Telangana

Hyderabad: Microlink Networks, a Houston-based company specializing in telecom, hospitality, security, and automation solutions, has partnered with PSR IT Services to establish a manufacturing unit in Telangana. The investment is estimated to be Rs 500 crore and will create 700 jobs.

The facility will produce high-data transmission products such as networking cables, IoT devices, IT components, electronic components, telecom equipment, data centre infrastructure, and security products.

Microlink Networks has granted PSR IT Services exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for all products to be manufactured in India.

Met with the Microlink Networks LLC team today. We are pleased to know of the company's intent to establishan IT and Electronic component manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

The proposed facility is slated to manufacture high data transmission products, including networking…

The Telangana government, represented by Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, has responded positively to Microlink Networks’ interest in setting up the manufacturing unit.