Hyderabad psychiatrist who married patient dies by suicide over harassment

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based psychiatrist passed away on Tuesday, August 5, after attempting suicide by jumping off a fourth-floor apartment in the Czech colony, Sanathnagar.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Rajitha and was married to a man named Rohit. She was allegedly facing harassment from her husband and his family, which prompted her to take the extreme step.

Rajitha reportedly met Rohit while she was interning at a mental facility in Banjara Hills. Rohit had also been undergoing treatment at the same facility, and Rajitha was counselling him as his psychiatrist.

After Rohit’s recovery, he proposed to Rajitha and the two got married. However, soon after marriage, Rohit quit his job as a software engineer and started harassing Rajitha for money.

Rohit’s family members, including his parents and brother, have also been accused of harassment. Distressed by this, Rajitha first attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills on July 16; however, she was rushed to the hospital and was discharged after treatment.

Following this, she had been living with her parents in Sanathnagar, but on July 28, she again attempted suicide by jumping off the fourth floor. She sustained severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital. However, on August 5, she succumbed to her injuries.

A case has been booked against her husband and in-laws at the SR Nagar police station, and further investigation is underway.