PTI leader, 9 others killed in attack on vehicle

Confirming the incident which took place on Monday, Abbottabad District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail told Dawn news that a rival group had opened fire on the vehicle near Havelian's Langra village which caused the fuel tank to explode.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st March 2023 11:31 am IST
The vehicle caught fire after its tank was targeted. 10 people, including PTI leader Atif Munsif Khan were killed in the incident.

Islamabad: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and nine others were killed when the vehicle they were travelling came under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abbottabad district, according to authorities.

Confirming the incident which took place on Monday, Abbottabad District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail told Dawn news that a rival group had opened fire on the vehicle near Havelian’s Langra village which caused the fuel tank to explode.

He said that the vehicle caught fire and was completely destroyed, adding that 10 people, including PTI leader Atif Munsif Khan, died on the spot.

Also Read
Pak police register terrorism case against ex-PM Imran, PTI leaders

The DPO told Dawn news that a heavy police contingent reached the spot and initiated a search operation for the perpetrators but an FIR was yet to be registered.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the “attack” on Atif and said such an assault on a political leader was “very tragic”.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 21st March 2023 11:31 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button