pTron launches wireless gaming neckband for Rs 999, check features

Hyderabad-based pTron, the rapidly growing audio accessories brand in India, recently launched its new wireless gaming neckband. The pTron neckband Tangent Jade is priced at Rs 999 and is available on Amazon.

pTron claims that the neckband features 25-hours battery life and is IPX4 water-resistant. It has USB Type-C charging and 30 ms low latency.

The gaming neckband offers innovative technology and comfort for both casual and professional gamers. Also, the earphones feature AptSense technology that delivers natural, realistic sound and provides accurate positional information while gaming.

The Tangent Jade comes with a high-quality dual-colour finish with a metallic blue tint. The earphones are extremely lightweight and weigh just about 35 grams. Featuring a 45 degree tilted design sits perfectly in the ears to provide lossless audio during gaming.

They come with a magnetic locking earbud system which also offers Environmental Noise Cancellation that offers pure audio output not only during gaming but calls as well. They also support Smart Voice Assistant and come with dual-pairing function that allows using it with multiple devices without any hassle.

Featuring an advanced Bluetooth v5.2 connection with 10m range promises to offer a stutter-free audio experience.