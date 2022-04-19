Public Cloud spending in India to touch $7.5 bn this year

Mumbai: The end-user spending on public cloud in India is likely to reach $7.5 billion in 2022 — growing 29.3 per cent from 2021, a Gartner report said on Tuesday.

Cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS) is forecast to record the highest growth this year (39.4 per cent), followed by cloud application infrastructure services (PaaS).

IaaS will also be the highest spending vertical for end-users in India in 2022.

“Driven by maturation of core cloud services, the focus of differentiation is gradually shifting to capabilities that can disrupt digital businesses and operations in enterprises directly,” said Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner.

“Public cloud services have become so integral that providers are now forced to address social and political challenges, such as sustainability and data sovereignty,” he added.

Global end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to grow 20.4% in 2022 to total $494.7 billion, up from $410.9 billion in 2021.

In 2023, end-user spending is expected to reach nearly $600 billion.

Global IaaS is forecast to experience the highest end-user spending growth in 2022 at 30.6 per cent, followed by desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) at 26.6 per cent and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) at 26.1 per cent.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) remains the largest public cloud services market segment, forecasted to reach $176.6 billion in end-user spending in 2022.

“IT leaders who view the cloud as an enabler rather than an end state will be most successful in their digital transformational journeys,” said Nag. “The organisations combining cloud with other adjacent, emerging technologies will fare even better.”