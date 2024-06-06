Public has taught BJP a lesson in Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the public has taught the BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the BJP, which had given the slogan of crossing 400 (Abki baar 400 paar) has been deprived of getting an absolute majority.

In a statement issued by the party office, Yadav said inflation, corruption and unemployment are not being controlled in the BJP government. Every section of the society including farmers, youth, businessmen, teachers, advocates are troubled. Their future is in the dark, he added.

“The Agniveer scheme should be ended immediately. The soldiers who want to join the Army and whose age has expired should be given another chance,” he said.

Yadav said the people in Ayodhya dashed the hopes of the BJP.

“The people there remained in pain. The BJP government displaced the poor. The displaced farmers were not even given adequate compensation.

“No attention was paid to the rehabilitation of the people displaced from their land. So the public taught a lesson to the BJP,” Yadav said.

The SP chief said the INDIA bloc has now become a symbol of the people’s aspirations. It will remain firm on its resolve of public service and will continue its efforts to save the Constitution and free the people from the pain and crisis of inflation, unemployment and corruption.