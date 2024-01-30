Pics: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda get engaged secretly

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s cutest couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are officially engaged! The lovebirds finally exchanged the rings after dating for almost 4 years. Several photos from their intimate roka ceremony are going viral on social media.

In the pictures shared by their friend on Instagram, the ‘Fukrey’ actor is seen lovingly holding Kriti in his arms. Their engagement rings caught everybody’s attention. Kriti looked gorgeous in a royal blue Ankarkali dress while Pulkit looked handsome in a white kurta. Check out the photos below.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating each other since 2019. The two have appeared together in films like Taish and Pagalpanti.

On the professional front, Pulkit Samrat will be next seen in Suswagatam Khushmadeed, Tuesdays, and Saturdays. Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda is also gearing up for some captivating projects. She has director Ram Chiru’s highly-anticipated film, Sanju Mattu Geetha 2 and Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming comedy-drama, Housefull 5.