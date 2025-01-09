Pune: Man stabs colleague to death while bystanders watch

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her colleague in the parking lot of their Pune office on January 7 allegedly over money disputes. The brutal attack which was captured on video occurred in front of several bystanders, none of whom intervened.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Kanoja, 30, an accountant at WNS Global in Yerawada.

According to reports, the victim Shubhada Kodare had borrowed money claiming her father was ill and needed treatment. When the accused demanded repayment, Kodare refused, citing her father’s condition. Kanoja later visited her hometown and discovered her father was in good health.

On January 7 around 6 pm, Kanoja confronted Kodare in the office parking lot, demanding his money back. When she refused, the two argued and Kanoja stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

A 28-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her colleague in the parking lot of their Pune office on January 7 allegedly over a loan she had borrowed under pretences. The brutal attack which was captured on video occurred in front of several bystanders, none of whom intervened. pic.twitter.com/PiHoOo2P2J — Tamreen Sultana (@ta38590) January 9, 2025

Several witnesses watched the attack but did not intervene, with some recording the incident. It was only after Kodare collapsed on the ground that a crowd gathered and attacked the accused who discarded the weapon.

The victim was then rushed to a hospital with severe injuries and was declared dead around 9 pm.

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.