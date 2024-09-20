Pune: sinkhole swallows up truck on post office premises

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th September 2024 8:25 pm IST
Pune accident
Pune - X

Pune: A truck of the civic sanitation department fell in after a sinkhole opened on the premises of the City Post Office here on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4 pm in the densely-populated Budhwar Peth locality.

Also Read
Interviews for construction workers’ jobs in Israel to start in Pune next week

The driver of the jetting machine truck — used to clean drainage lines — escaped unhurt, said a fire brigade official.

Underground work of Pune Metro is going on in the area but the reason for the sinkhole was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Videos showed the truck sliding into the pit rear-side first as the surface, paved with interlocking cement blocks, caved in.

Efforts to pull out the truck were underway.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th September 2024 8:25 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button