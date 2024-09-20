Pune: A truck of the civic sanitation department fell in after a sinkhole opened on the premises of the City Post Office here on Friday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4 pm in the densely-populated Budhwar Peth locality.

Also Read Interviews for construction workers’ jobs in Israel to start in Pune next week

The driver of the jetting machine truck — used to clean drainage lines — escaped unhurt, said a fire brigade official.

Underground work of Pune Metro is going on in the area but the reason for the sinkhole was yet to be ascertained, he added.

STORY | Pune: Sinkhole swallows up truck on post office premises



READ: https://t.co/IOomPRPV6F



VIDEO:



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/L5ueHP1czn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2024

Videos showed the truck sliding into the pit rear-side first as the surface, paved with interlocking cement blocks, caved in.

Efforts to pull out the truck were underway.