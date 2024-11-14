Puneeth Kerehalli arrested for derogatory remarks against Karnataka minister

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th November 2024 2:25 pm IST
Puneeth Kerehalli arrested for derogatory remarks against Karnataka minister
Bengaluru: A Hindutva activist has been arrested for allegedly threatening and making derogatory remarks against Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, police sources said on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Puneeth Kerehalli flayed Khan for calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy ‘Kaalia’ while campaigning for Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara, contesting the Channapatna assembly bypoll.

Reacting to it, Kerehalli made derogatory comments against Khan.

Based on a complaint by Khan’s supporter, the Chamarajpet police registered a case against Kerehalli and arrested him.

Tags
