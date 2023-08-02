Punjab CM Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd August 2023 3:29 pm IST
Punjab, Haryana chief ministers meet over Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Ludhiana: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday flagged off an equipment that, he said, will help resolve the city’s sewage problem.

BookMyMBBS

Bought for Rs 1.45 crore, the super suction-cum-jetting machine will mechanically clean the city’s sewer lines, the chief minister said.

It will clean 200 kilometres of the city’s main sewerage lines and help resolve the city’s sewage problem, he said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Drones from Punjab being sent to Pakistan to smuggle drugs into state: CM Mann

Mann also flagged off 50 tractors purchased by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, for Rs 2.22 crore.

These will be used by civic body branches, including building and roads, operation and maintenance, health and horticulture, among others. These tractors will lift debris, supply water through tankers, collect garbage and perform other operations, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 2nd August 2023 3:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button