Punjab CM woos industrialists in Hyderabad

Chandigarh: Inviting the big business houses to invest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday exhorted the captains of industry in Hyderabad to ‘grow with the best’ as his state is the land of opportunities.

The Chief Minister held talks with Hartex Rubber MD Varun Surekha, Cancer Centers of America (India) CEO, Smitha Raju and Executive Director Rajesh Manthena, Narayan Group of Educational Institutions’ Executive Director, Puneeth Kothappa, GMR Group’s Executive Director, South, S.G.K. Kishore, Annapurna Studios Executive Director Supriya Y., and Wonderla President M. Sivadas, among others.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister showcased Punjab as a most preferred investment destination and asked the companies to invest in the state. He said the government is firmly committed for extending support and cooperation to the industrial groups for setting up their operations in Punjab.

Describing Punjab as the most preferred destination for doing business, Mann said companies will be benefitted by investing in the state.

The Chief Minister asserted that the state has complete communal harmony, peace and amity which have resulted in its overall development and prosperity. He urged the industrialists to make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

He said the pragmatic policies of the state government coupled with industrial peace and state-of-the-art infrastructure provides a conducive atmosphere for the industrial development in Punjab.