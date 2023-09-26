Punjab court issues arrest warrant against ex-min Manpreet Badal

Published: 26th September 2023 7:01 pm IST
Punjab ex-Finance Minister Badal quits Congress to join BJP
Punjab ex-Finance Minister Manpreet Badal.

Chandigarh: A court in Punjab on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against former state Finance Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Badal, who is facing allegations of irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda.

On Monday, the Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against Manpreet Badal and four others. It has already arrested three accused — Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh and Vikas Arora — in connection with the case.

A spokesperson for the bureau said the case was registered on a complaint filed by former legislator Saroop Chand Singla.

He said during probe, it was found that Manpreet Badal during his tenure as Finance Minister of Punjab from 2018 to 2021 used his political influence to purchase two plots measuring 1,560 square yards in Bathinda, causing a loss of lakhs of rupees to the state exchequer.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th September 2023 7:01 pm IST
