Punjab: Fugitive Amritpal Singh killed in police encounter in Amritsar

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was killed in an alleged police encounter in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday morning, December 20.

According to police, a policeman was also injured during the cross-firing. “Amritpal Singh was arrested on December 19 in a murder case. During the investigation, he informed the police about the heroin that he was hiding near Dhar village. Along with the heroin, he had also kept a weapon. He had not told the police about it,” said senior superintendent of police of Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh.

“While recovering the heroin from the spot, he took out the weapon and fired at our policemen with the pistol. One official has been seriously injured. One bullet grazed the turban of another police official who narrowly escaped,” said the police officer.

He was killed when the police retaliated in self-defence, the officer added.

VIDEO | Gangster Amritpal Singh (22) killed in an exchange of fire with #Punjab Police while trying to flee in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area. Two police officials also injured.



"During interrogation, he disclosed that he had hidden 2 Kgs of heroin. We brought him here to recover… pic.twitter.com/ORcaBNO3Ru — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2023

The Waris Punjab De chief was declared a fugitive by the Punjab police. In March this year, he gained national attention when thousands of followers clashed with officials of Ajnala police station where one of his close aid Lovepreet Singh Toofan was lodged.

They broke police barricades and attacked officials with sharp objects while using Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book for the Sikh community, as a shield.

Amritpal Singh and followers of his radical S!kh organization had gathered outside the Ajnala Police station after the arrest of his close aid Lovepreet Singh Toofan.Heavily-armed Amritpal supporters take over Ajnala PS in Punjab after clashing with & overwhelming Police. pic.twitter.com/cHO3SZKdux — PunFact (@pun_fact) February 23, 2023

Siasat.com had done an explainer on Amritpal Singh. You can read the story here.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)