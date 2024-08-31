Punjab governor, CM Mann offer prayers at Golden Temple

Amritsar: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here.

They also offered prayers at Durgiana Mandir, according to an official statement.

Kataria and Mann, who visited Amritsar with their families, offered prayers for Punjab to continue as a frontrunner state in every field, the release said.

They sought blessings of the Almighty to properly render their respective duties for the welfare of the people of the state and prayed that ethos of communal harmony, brotherhood and amity are further cemented in Punjab, it added.

Both the leaders also paid homage to the great martyrs at Jallianwala Bagh memorial and said the site would always inspire the younger generations for selfless service to the nation.

Interacting with mediapersons, the recently sworn-in Punjab governor said that he was blessed to get an opportunity to bow down his head on this pious land.

He said the life and philosophy of great Sikh Gurus has since ages inspired humanity for selfless service.

Kataria said that he prayed before the Almighty to give him strength for discharging his duty well for development of Punjab and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Mann welcomed the new governor to the state and expressed hope that the state will immensely benefit from his rich administrative experience.

He said both of them would efficiently work in their own jurisdictions and ensure that Punjab scripts a new success story in every field.

Kataria and Mann were accompanied by their respective families when they visited Amritsar.

BJP veteran Kataria was on July 31 sworn in as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.